Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) Boston Institute of Analytics on Tuesday said it has collaborated with KPMG in India to offer a course in analytics that aims to provide industry exposure to students and working professionals.

An estimate by the US Bureau of Labour Statistics states the availability of 11.5 million jobs in the Data Science and Analytics industry by 2026, and, currently, the number of job openings available in the sector in India is 1.5 lakh, a 62 per cent rise as compared to the last year, BIA said in a statement

Also Read | Oppo A11k Budget Smartphone with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India, Now Available for Sale via Amazon.in.

With the demand rising exponentially, a significant skill gap is also observed in the industry, it said adding that companies are finding it difficult to find the right talent for positions like Data Scientists, Data Analysts and other similar roles.

“BIA has always stressed on ensuring an industry-focused curriculum, and this collaboration with KPMG in India is taking our vision to the next level and opening opportunities for our students to capitalize on the additional industry experience brought on by KPMG in India,” BIA Director Ashwin Malik Meshram said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Bhumika Chawla Requests Fans Not To Blame People, Says 'Let The Industry Find A Solution'.

*** Simplilearn partners with University of Massachusetts to provide digital skilling programme

Digital skills training provider Simplilearn on Tuesday announced its partnership with the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst) to provide digital and tech-based skilling programmes to the students and alumni of the University.

This collaboration gives UMass Amherst's students and alumni access to the complete catalog of programmes offered by Simplilearn, covering a range of topics including AI, Data Science, Digital Marketing, and many other digital economy skills, Simplilearn said in a statement.

All the programmes offered by Simplilearn through this partnership are delivered via a blended learning approach that combines expert instructor-led live virtual classrooms, self-paced on-demand lessons, and integrated hands-on labs.

“With technology changing constantly, there is a greater need for companies and especially professionals to stay ahead of the curve...Through our programmes, we aim to empower learners with industry-relevant skills, preparing them for jobs of the future,” Simplilearn Chief Product Officer Anand Narayanan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)