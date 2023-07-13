New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The Commerce Ministry on Thursday allowed delayed submission of installation certificate under the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme.

Under the scheme, the authorisation holders (exporters) are required to submit the certificate confirming installation of machines within a prescribed time period.

Also Read | Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 400 Scale II and III Officer Posts, Apply at bankofmaharashtra.in; Check Direct Link, Last Date and Other Details.

The scheme allows an exporter to import certain amount of capital goods at zero duty for upgrading technology related with exports.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a public notice said that it has received a number of requests for condonation of delay in submission of the certificate.

Also Read | SpiceJet Put Under 'Enhanced Surveillance' by DGCA; No Operational Impact on the Airline.

"With a view to enhance ease of doing business, a relaxation for delay in submission of installation certificate under the EPCG scheme is provided," it said.

*** Tata AIG General Insurance appointed as lead insurer for Maharashtra's state insurance plan * Tata AIG General Insurance on Thursday said it has been appointed as the lead insurer for Maharashtra for last mile penetration through the state insurance plan.

It will help deepen insurance coverage in the state by collaborating with all non-life and health insurance companies, according to a statement.

*** Nutrizoe raises Rs 3 crore * Women nourishment brand Nutrizoe on Thursday said it has raised Rs 3 crore in a bridge round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds will be utilised for expanding the Lactobite portfolio after conducting clinical trials, exploring export opportunities and developing new product formulations, a statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)