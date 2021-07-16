Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Automotive tyre manufacturer Continental Tires will offer a five-year warranty policy for truck and bus tyres under 'Conti Bharosa' programme. It will also cover the casing warranty on the first retread. Given the varied range of road conditions, commercial vehicle tyres in India typically have a life span of two to three years. The tyre replacement cycle is also longer, leading to their usage far beyond the typical lifespan. Through Conti Bharosa, the company intends to assure its consumers about its long-term commitment allowing them to focus more on the safety and reliability of their vehicles and drivers, the company said in a statement on Friday. The programme offers warranty coverage against any manufacturing defects for a period of five years against the coverage of two to three years. In addition, it covers the second life of tyres by warranting against any manufacturing defects after the first retread for tyres used in normal load applications, the statement said. ********************** Bank of Maharashtra signs MoU with Nabard

*State-run Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nabard to enhance rural prosperity through the convergence of the institutional lending and ongoing development initiative in Maharashtra.

BoM and NABARD will work together to boost ongoing developmental initiatives which will benefit the farmers, farmer producer organisations, joint liability groups, self-help groups, rural artisans, micro, small and medium enterprises in the state, a release said.

