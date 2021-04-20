New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) CreditEnable, a global credit insights and technology solutions company, on Tuesday said it has partnered with Flipkart to increase access to affordable finance for sellers on the Walmart-owned marketplace.

CreditEnable's platform will be embedded into Flipkart's marketplace platform, where sellers gain direct access whenever they need financing, a statement said.

Flipkart is one of India's largest e-commerce companies and works with 3 lakh sellers and has 300 million registered users. CreditEnable's platform reduces the time and complexity of applying for a business loan and enables SME (Small and mid-size enterprises) borrowers to secure affordable loans for their business. SMEs can avail of loans from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 15 crore through CreditEnable.

**** Intents Mobi raises USD 600,000 funding from Auxano Entrepreneur Trust, DevX Venture Fund, others

*Gurugram-based geospatial intelligence startup Intents Mobi on Tuesday said it has raised USD 600,000 in funding from Auxano Entrepreneur Trust, DevX Venture Fund and others.

The seed funding round also saw participation from Globevestor, Artha99 Investment, Modulor Capital, VGangels and the angel network at Venture Garage.

"At Intents Mobi, we work on solving the issues with GIS data that impacts all industries connected to mobility. Our hardware-independent technology ensures that we are able to map the entire country without investing a lot on capex. India is a unique country with one of the highest densities of roads in the world and addresses that are inconsistent," Alam said.

**** Cashfree partners with Dukaan to enable digital payment solutions for merchants

*Digital payments and banking technology company Cashfree on Tuesday said it has collaborated with SaaS platform Dukaan to enable seamless digital customer payment collections and disbursals for merchants setting up digital stores.

Through the partnership with Cashfree, over three million merchants associated with Dukaan will have access to the online payment stack, a statement said.

Dukaan helps merchants build their own e-commerce stores using a smartphone, requiring no programming skills. Cashfree's e-commerce suite allows businesses to accept customer payments on their website, mobile app, social media channels or via payment link, offering over 100 payment options including UPI, wallets, EMI, and Pay Later methods.

