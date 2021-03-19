New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Japan Patent Office (JPO) have held the fourth review meeting under Memorandum of Cooperation on industrial property on March 12, an official statement said on Friday.

At the meeting, both the sides reconfirmed the importance of innovations that support society and the essence of a robust industrial property system for promoting investment and innovation.

The DPIIT expressed its appreciation to the JPO for its cooperation in conducting training programmes to welcome trainees from India since the last meeting. The JPO agreed to continue conducting the invitational training programmes for the Indian stakeholders.

They decided to hold a meeting of experts at least once a year to discuss the functioning of the Japan-India Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot programme, it added.

