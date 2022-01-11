Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker e-Ashwa Automotive has increased its vehicles sales by more than four-fold sequentially, delivering 3,624 units in December 2021 quarter as against 888 units sold in the September quarter, driven by the festive season demand and easing of restrictions post the second wave of the pandemic. The company said its dealership network in December last year expanded 10 times to 700 as compared to December 2020. The company sells a wide range of EV products-- scooters, rickshaw, auto and e-loaders-- catering to both B2B and B2C segments.

2021 has been the best year for e-Ashwa Automotive not only from the dealership and sales point of view but also from launching its own branded EV products in the market for the first time, it said.

Also Read | Vivo Y33T Smartphone With Triple Rear Camera & Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India.

Also Read | Xiaomi 11T Pro To Be Launched in India on January 19; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

*** *Ecom Express appoints Prashant Gazipur as Vice President for Process Excellence Logistics solution provider Ecom Express on Tuesday announced the appointment of Prashant Gazipur as the Vice President for Process Excellence. Gazipur, who was previously with Paytm, will be responsible for further enhancing product and process excellence across the company and report to Ecom Express Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer T A Krishnan, the company said in a statement.

He will also be driving initiatives to build capabilities around business resilience and the company's on-going digital transformation journey, the company added.

*** *MG Motor India partners ACMA for skill development in EV industry

MG Motor India has joined hands with auto component industry body ACMA for skill development in the electric vehicle component industry. ACMA (Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India) will conduct a study on MG's eSUV ZS EV to promote skill development in the component segment, syncing with the alliance's objective of supporting the development of the EV ecosystem, the company said.

MG Motor India also said it will work in tandem with IIT-Delhi campus of Sonipat to further its research on the deployment of electric vehicles in urban India. MG had earlier formed an alliance with IIT Delhi – Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) for similar research.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)