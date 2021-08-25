New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Advanced pump solutions provider Grundfos India on Wednesday announced the launch of SCALA1, an all-in-one pressure booster with high-efficiency motor and hydraulics with low noise operation.

It is easy to install and serves as an energy-efficient solution to address pressure-boosting challenges at home.

In a push towards digitisation, SCALA1 has a built-in two-way communication system that connects to the intuitive Grundfos GO REMOTE app, a bluetooth-enabled application for remote product control.

***** Avni launches plant-based menstrual hygiene products

*Avni - a holistic menstrual care start-up on Wednesday announced plans to launch plant-based menstrual hygiene products including- bio enzyme period wear liquid cleaner, menstrual cup wash, and Anti-bacterial intimate wipes.

The brand has been working towards breaking misconceptions associated with the use of cloth-based sanitary pads during menstruation.

***** SMOOR gears up to define the Macarons category in India; launches True e-store

*SMOOR, a Bengaluru-based luxury chocolate brand on Wednesday said it has plans to launch an exclusive Macarons store.

Having created and built the couverture chocolate category in India, the brand is now set to introduce Macarons in a bouquet of unique, assorted flavours and variants.

The brand is also launching an online platform through which it will be introducing premium and curated Macarons, which will offer a range of 21 unique flavours in macarons.

***** MECL collaborates with Rotary Club of Nagpur to organise blood donation camp

* Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (MECL) in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Nagpur had organised a blood donation camp recently. "While celebrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (MECL), a Mini Ratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Nagpur had organised a blood donation camp recently at Gurukul, Corporate Office, Nagpur as a commemorative activity," the mines ministry said.

