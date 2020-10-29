New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started an initiative for its senior members who are aged 75 years and above.

'We Care' initiative aims to take stock of the well being, health, financial condition and any other issue being faced by the senior members, it said in a release on Thursday.

Under the initiative, the institute will provide a technology-based holistic support ecosystem, dedicated helpdesk for 24x7 assistance as well as need-based financial and other assistance for medical treatment.

* * * * * ** * * NPC gets accreditation for inspection, audit work of food business operators *National Productivity Council (NPC), under the commerce and industry ministry, on Thursday said it has been granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Certification Body for undertaking inspection and audit work in the area of food safety and scientific storage of agricultural products.

This accreditation is valid for a period of three years, it said in a statement. NPC has been conducting inspections/audits for different statutory bodies such as Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), it added.

"Present accreditation of NPC by NABCB conforming to ISO 17020:2012 will enable it to undertake independent third-party audits of food business operators including food storage warehouses....,"it added.

Global online travel agency Travomint partners with Sky Scanner

* Global travel company Travomint on Thursday announced a new partnership with SkyScanner to provide world-class service at affordable rates for its customers.

With this strategic marketing collaboration, customers of Travomint will be able to enjoy the services of travel agency -- SkyScanner-- by comparing all the prices and amenities with regards to their upcoming flight booking and hotel pricing, according to a statement.

Based in Virginia in the US, Travomint is privately held by the Indian company SNVA Travel Tech.

“We are very pleased to be working hand-in-hand with a travel giant like Skyscanner. Through this collaboration, we will be in a position to provide even more pocket-friendly deals for travel booking. This collaboration is also significant for the smooth delivery of many options to choose from and better experience to the users,” Travomint co-founder Alok Singh said.



NotOnMap, Responsible Tourism Kerala to jointly promote responsible tourism

*Himachal Pradesh-based social initiative for the marginalised NotOnMap on Thursday said it has come together with Responsible Tourism Kerala to jointly address the challenges faced by the industry and to encourage rural responsible tourism.

The formation of the Responsible Tourism Mission was to encourage responsible tourism principles and practices, according to a statement.

“The main objective of this initiative was to help the rural communities by capitalizing on their untapped culture and value heritage,” NotOnMap Founder and Director Kumar Anubhav added.

