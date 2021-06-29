Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode on Tuesday said it has collaborated with online learning platform Coursera to launch four certificate programmes in the high-demand fields of business, strategy, marketing, and product management.

Each programme is designed as a 6-8 month-long graduate-level offering that will comprise interactive learning, including synchronous and asynchronous sessions with renowned IIMK faculty and advanced learning tools backed by technology and program support from Coursera, according to a statement.

“As the field of education transforms dramatically in a post-pandemic world, this partnership, I believe, will provide great value to our domestic and global audiences. Together, we will introduce learners to new and refreshing perspectives as we pursue our motto of globalising Indian thought and nurturing value-driven, fair-minded individuals,” IIMK Director Debashis Chatterjee added.

GS1 India signs MoU with Midas Research Lab of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology

*GS1 India, a standards organisation set up by the commerce and industry ministry, on Tuesday said it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Midas Research Lab of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi to create the DataKart Centre of Excellence.

It said the aim is to apply artificial intelligence, machine learning and other futuristic technologies to develop tools for image compression, attribute extraction, and improving the quality of product data in the National Product Data Repository (DataKart).

S. Swaminathan, Chief Executive Officer, GS1 India, said, “This collaboration will give us the opportunity to leverage the expertise of IIIT-Delhi researchers to develop advanced tools for improving data accuracy and quality, and enable small and medium businesses to share their product data with retailers and online marketplaces.”

RBL Bank appoints retired central banker, former diplomat to board

*Private sector lender RBL Bank on Tuesday announced that it has strengthened its board by appointing a retired central banker and a former diplomat as independent directors to aid its growth.

The appointments include Chandan Sinha, who has served RBI as executive director, and also Manjeev Singh Puri, who had served as India's Ambassador to European Union, as per an official statement.

5paisa.com aims to cross 10 mln app users by this year

* Discount brokerage 5paisa.com on Tuesday said it aims to cross 10 million app users by the end of the year from the present 7 million users.

It has launched a new app in eight Indian languages, which comes with features like dark mode, 20 market depths, enhanced mutual fund investment experience, real-time margin pledging, enhanced account opening process, better charts and position conversion for carrying forward, as per an official statement.

