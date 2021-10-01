Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Kyrgyzstan said it is offering free land and power for Indian pharma companies eager to set up shop in the central Asian country.

“Our government is willing to provide free land and electricity to Indian pharmaceutical companies willing to set up plants in Kyrgyzstan,” its Ambassador Asein Isaev said speaking at MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai.

Also Read | UPSC CDS II Result 2020 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at upsc.gov.in.

……………. ICICI Bank launches special festive offers for customers

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 To Go Live at Midnight for Plus Members, Check Details Here.

*Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Friday launched special festive offers for customers, including attractive deals on various brands and e-commerce platforms.

Offers also available on banking products including loans, credit cards, savings and current accounts, it said in an official statement.

……………………… Kotak Mahindra Bank launches National Pension Scheme products

*Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday launched New Pension Scheme products on mobile to drive the sale of such products.

In a statement, the lender said its customers can open an NPS account instantly in a fully paperless manner.

………………….. Times Network to launch Hindi business channel ‘ET Swadesh'

*Times Network on Friday said it will be launching “ET Swadesh”, a business channel in Hindi, from Tuesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be launching the channel, as per an official statement.

…………………………… Majority of consumers eager to buy alcohol online

*A majority of consumers are eager to purchase alcohol online after facing difficulties in buying their spirits during the pandemic, a survey of 2,000 people has said.

Sixty per cent of the respondents said they are eager for the purchase with Maharashtra showing the highest eagerness for in-home delivery of alcoholic beverages, as per an official statement.

…………………………… KOEL introduces fully automated organic waste composter

*Sustainable engineering solutions provider Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL) has introduced the Kirloskar i-Land – a fully automated organic waste composter to convert organic waste from homes and commercial spaces into compost.

It aims to reduce the dumping of waste in landfills and reduce the waste-treatment pressure on government agencies, according to a company release.

The company said that its latest innovation complements the Central government's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' that aims to create a clean and green India, adding that the composter has features such as noiseless, odourless, and maintenance-free functioning with a short processing time of 24 hours.

The Kirloskar i-Land will be available in ranges from 25 kg to 1,250 kg machines. The only CSIR validated organic composter, acts as an efficient green-living solution with an operating expense of less than Re 1 per person per day, the company said. PTI AA IAS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)