Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in the city has appointed Mangla Dembi as the head of operations and as a senior vice-president.

Dembi has over two decades of experience in business development, patient care and hospital operations.

Dembi joined Max Healthcare as vice-president, patient experience in 2020 from Fortis Healthcare where she led a multitude of projects around patient centricity, operational excellence and business development and her last assignment at Fortis was facility director at the Vasant Kunj unit handling the P&L and operational responsibilities.

***************** BridgeLabz appoints cricketer R Ashwin as brand ambassador

*Job-specific skilling and employment platform BridgeLabz on Monday said it has appointed cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin as the company's brand ambassador.

R Ashwin has come on board as the company's brand ambassador and will represent BridgeLabz in various capacities, BridgeLabz said in a statement.

Ravichandran Ashwin said, “I am supporting the social impact that BridgeLabz is bringing by taking every engineer to a meaningful and gainful employment and make them part of a new age digital technology workforce. I feel BridgeLabz approach is a game changer of using experiential learning and job specific skilling by industry mentors to achieve 100 per cent employment," Ashwin said in a statement.

Tech employability is a global concern and with over a million tech jobs being added each year, the industry falls short of skilled candidates to fill such positions.

