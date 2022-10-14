New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has launched CNG trim of S-Presso priced at Rs 5.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The two CNG trims are tagged at Rs 5.9 lakh and Rs 6.10 lakh.

Available with a five-speed manual gearbox, the S-Presso S-CNG delivers a fuel-efficiency of 32.73 kilometre per kilogram (km/kg), the auto major said in a statement.

"The S-CNG version will build on the success of the popular S-Presso, of which we have sold over 2.26 lakh units," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

The company now has 10 S-CNG models in its portfolio, which are designed to reduce ownership cost and strengthen commitment to a cleaner and greener environment, he added.

*** Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun get 5-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests * Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Friday said its two models -- Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun -- have received top safety ratings from the vehicle safety group Global NCAP.

Both the models have received 5 star ratings from the Global NCAP.

With this recognition, both Kushaq and Taigun have become the first models ever to achieve five stars for both adult and child occupant protection.

"This is an important milestone and a gratifying accomplishment for us, as both our INDIA 2.0 SUV models have achieved the pinnacle of global safety standards," Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Managing Director and CEO Piyush Arora said in a statement.

Global NCAP's updated crash test protocols assess frontal and side impact protection for all tested models, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection and side impact pole protection assessments are also required for vehicles scoring the highest star ratings.

