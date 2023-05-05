New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) MG Motor India will open bookings from May 15 for its small electric car Comet EV, which has been launched at an introductory price range of Rs 7.98 lakh and Rs 9.98 lakh.

Deliveries of the smart electric vehicle developed on the company's GSEV pure electric platform will begin May 22.

Comet EV will be available at an inaugural price, starting at Rs 7.98 lakh for the Pace variant; Rs 9.28 lakh for the Play and Rs 9.98 lakh for the Plush variant (all prices ex-showroom) for the first 5,000 bookings, MG Motor India said in a statement.

Powered by a 17.3 kWh Li-ion battery, Comet EV has a range of around 230 km certified battery range on a single charge.

*** GEAPP to prepare documents, research papers for policymakers * The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) will partner with the railways and educational institute Ashoka University to develop documents and research papers for policymakers over transition to clean energy.

In a statement on Thursday, GEAPP said, it "announces critical partnerships aimed at supporting India's ambitious mission of achieving clean energy independence by 2047."

GEAPP will partner with the Railways, Ashoka University, and Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology Ltd (MAHAPREIT) for the purpose, the statement said.

