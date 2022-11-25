New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Mother Dairy will distribute 1,01,000 glasses of milk to the underprivileged in the Delhi-NCR on the occasion of National Milk Day that falls on Saturday.

Also Read | Centre Releases Rs 17,000 Crore GST Compensation to States; Total Rs 1.15 Lakh Crore Released This Fiscal: Finance Ministry.

Mother Dairy will distribute in collaboration with NGOs - The Akshaya Patra Foundation and Apna Ghar, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Kotak Mutual Fund Cautions Investors From Fake Social Media Groups Promising Huge Returns.

The National Milk Day is celebrated to mark the 101st birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, the father of White Revolution in India.

*** DGFT fixes SION for wheat flour export * The commerce ministry's arm DGFT on Friday fixed Standard Input Output Norms (SION) for exports of wheat flour, which was allowed only under the advance authorisation scheme, by export oriented units and firms in special economic zones.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), which deals with export and import related norms, published SION under which it specified the required amount of inputs needed to produce a unit of outputs for export purposes.

For wheat flour, SION is fixed at one kilogram for the exports and 1.07 kg for imports. In general, wheat flour exports are banned from India.

"The export of wheat flour is allowed under the advance authorisation scheme. Accordingly, a new SION has been notified...Domestic procurement is not allowed in case of advance authorisation," DGFT said in a public notice.

It added that the export obligation period for wheat is fixed at 180 days from the date of clearance of each import consignment. In case of non-fulfilment of this period, a hefty penalty will be imposed.

*** Hitachi Energy provides EVs to NIT, Warangal * Hitachi Energy on said Friday it has provided Electric Vehicle (EVs) to National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NITW) campus for its students and faculty members.

The company has also installed four charging points at various parts of the institute, it said in a statement.

"Hitachi Energy Managing Director and CEO N Venu received Alumni Award 2023 from N V Ramana Rao in recognition of his efforts towards contributing to the carbon-neutral ambitions from setting technical standards to implementing ground-breaking electrification technologies," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)