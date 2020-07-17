New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Indian mobile gaming firm MPL on Friday announced sponsorship for Ireland cricket team's jerseys for the upcoming One-Day International Series against England beginning July 30.

Mobile P League Vice-President (Growth and Marketing) Abhishek Madhavan said that in India, the company is eagerly looking at cricket to come back.

"England being the first country to open up cricket. As soon as we heard that there is a series happening between Ireland and England, and this is the first ODI series after the lockdown, we feel that a lot of people in India will follow it. So, it is one of the natural partnership," Madhavan said. He said the company is looking at all kinds of opportunities in cricket for sponsorship that will not be just limited to jerseys.

Cricket Ireland Commercial Director Dennis Cousins said the past couple of months have been difficult for the Irish team and for sponsors also due to the COVID-19 pandemic. *

* Bank of Maharashtra to offer overdraft facility against FDs via mobile app

* Mumbai: State-owned Bank of Maharashtra has launched an overdraft facility against fixed deposits (FDs) for individual customers holding savings bank account through its mobile application — Mahamobile App.

Customers can avail up to 90 per cent of the fixed deposit value under the overdraft facility, without having to liquidate their fixed deposit receipt, a release said. The facility will help customers meet their funding requirement during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bank customers will continue to earn applicable rates of interest on their FDs and can make the payment for the OD facility in lump sum, it said. The bank will not charge any processing fee or require any additional documentation under this facility, the release said. *

Aegon Life updates its Life Insurance with COVID-19 Cover policy

* Private life insurer Aegon Life on Friday said it has updates its 'Life Insurance with COVID-19 Cover' policy.

The policy will provide a life cover of up to Rs 50 lakh and hospitalisation cover up to Rs 5 lakh on a positive diagnosis of the condition, a release said.

The policy can be bought on e-commerce portal Flipkart, it said.

