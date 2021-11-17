New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the international arm of National Payments Corporation of India, and PPRO, a global provider of local payments infrastructure on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand and empower the international growth of India's digital payments ecosystem.

The agreement aims at expanding RuPay card and UPI acceptance across PPRO's global clients such as payment service providers (PSPs) and global merchant acquirers, NPCI said.

This partnership will drive NIPL's continued expansion into foreign markets and will add India to PPRO's Local Payment Method (LPM) coverage map, it said.

It will empower the payment service providers, banks, gateways, and enterprises with payment platforms that depend on PPRO to expand their platforms internationally and beyond borders.

The MoU will facilitate their merchants' access to Indian consumers who perform digital transactions using RuPay and UPI, NPCI added. ========================== Mswipe partners with OneCard to offer no-cost EMI facility

*Mswipe, which offers payment acceptance services for SME's has partnered with OneCard -- a mobile-first credit card -- to offer a no-cost EMI facility across its 2.5 lakh retailer network.

The partnership will enable users of OneCard to seamlessly access no or low-interest EMIs' while availing mid and high-value purchases at retail outlets powered by Mswipe terminals, it said.

It hopes the collaboration to boost consumer sentiment as users can convert their purchases into no-cost EMIs.

Mswipe will power its partner brands to increase sales through attractive checkout offers to their customers, while also targeting the tech-savvy customers of OneCard.

Mswipe is working with brand partners in designing value offers for customers, it said.

Ketan Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Mswipe said: "Pay Later offerings to delight shoppers and are a major consideration during purchase. Our solution helps brand partners to increase sales and retailers to add more revenue."

