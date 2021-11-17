Meta-owned WhatsApp has been continuously working on bringing new features to provide a better user experience. The instant messaging app is one of the most used apps globally. While most of us use it for conversations with friends and family, there are some contacts in which we would not want our chats to stay there forever. To do so, WhatsApp has introduced a feature that automatically deletes chats. This feature is called 'Disappearing Messages'. In this article, we have demonstrated how you can send disappearing messages on the instant messaging app. It is worth noting that you can send WhatsApp messages that disappear after 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days by turning on the disappearing messages feature. Meta-Owned WhatsApp Developing New Apps for Windows & macOS: Report.

1. Open WhatsApp, open the chat box of contact and click on the name of the person.

2. Then scroll down to find the 'Disappearing Messages' feature and tap on it.

3. Then you will come across four options - '24 hours', '7 days', '90 days' and 'off'.

4. Choose anyone that you like and send the message to your contact.

5. Then, all sent messages to your contact will be automatically deleted depending on the option you select in the third step.

Disappearing messages can be turned on or off by either person in an individual chat and any group participant that the group admin allows.

