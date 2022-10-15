New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Ozonetel, an omni-channel customer communication platform provider, has launched a full-featured Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) platform on WhatsApp.

With this platform, organisations can set up complete contact centre operations using WhatsApp and lower their cost of operations, the company said in a statement.

With Ozonetel's CCaaS platform on WhatsApp, businesses can drive their end-to-end customer communication flow on a unified platform instead of managing different Artificial Intelligence, cloud telephony, and chat solutions.

"They will have access to all the contact center features required to personalise customer communications at scale, including virtual numbers, automatic call distribution, interactive chat response systems, bots, and more," the statement said.

