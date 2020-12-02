New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Fintech major Paytm on Wednesday said it has partnered with Suryoday Small Finance Bank and aims to disburse loans to over 1 lakh small businesses in the next 12-18 months.

Paytm has made the entire process of availing loans completely digital and hassle-free so that merchants can transact with the bank and take loans with just a tap on the phone, and they will not have to visit the bank branch.

The company said the underwriting will be done as per an agreed credit policy of the bank within seconds and post-approval, the customer will be disbursed the loan by Suryoday.

Indian fintech firm Razorpay on Wednesday said it has partnered with PayPal to enable seamless international payments for MSMEs and freelancers.

The company's partner businesses can now integrate with PayPal and accept payments from international customers from across 200 markets in a convenient and secure manner, reducing wait time from days down to minutes, a statement said.

"MSMEs have been impacted the most by disruptions caused by the ongoing pandemic. While they are making their best efforts to adapt to the changes and embrace a digital way of doing business, we are striving to help them overcome their payment and banking-related challenges to accelerate the pace of adoption of digital," Razorpay Chief Innovation Officer Amitabh Tewary said.

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus on Wednesday said it has signed a long-term strategic partnership with American Express to provide its customers various offers on the purchase of OnePlus products in India.

The partnership will provide cashback offers for customers on American Express Centurion, Platinum, Platinum Travel and Platinum Reserve cards in India, a statement said.

"This market-first partnership with OnePlus will enhance the value proposition for our Cardmembers and deliver a differentiated experience. Our collaboration will appeal to a broad set of consumers – from digital-native millennials to those looking for top-of-the-line premium products," said Manoj Adlakha, Senior Vice President and CEO of American Express Banking Corp, India.

