New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Wednesday said it is organising a post-budget webinar on 'Make in India for the World' on Thursday, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi will deliver a special address on the vision of 'Make in India for the World' and its convergence with the Union Budget, it said.

Also Read | Urban Company To Award Shares Worth Rs 150 Crore to Gig Workers.

The objective of the webinar is to sustain the momentum of Budget and synergising the initiatives taken by various stakeholders to boost manufacturing, exports and strengthening the MSMEs.

Also Read | iQOO 9 & iQOO 9 Pro 5G Now Available for Online Sale via Amazon, Check Offers Here.

****** NPCI launches 'Yatra SBI card'

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has partnered with Yatra.com and SBI Card to launch a co-branded 'Yatra SBI Card' on the RuPay network.

It is a holiday-cum-shopping credit card with exclusive travel benefits on booking flights and hotels, which would be applicable six times a year.

As a welcome onboarding gift, card users will get Yatra.com vouchers worth Rs 8,250 which can be used to book flight tickets, hotel reservations, and other services from Yatra.com, they said in a joint release on Wednesday.

The card will also offer benefits on spending on shopping and international travel.

It will also offer a complimentary air accident cover of Rs 50 lakh and 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver. The annual fee will get a waiver upon spends of over Rs 1 lakh in a year.

****** Geojit launches IPO application facility through WhatsApp

Leading brokerage Geojit Financial Services has rolled out a facility through which investors can apply for initial public offerings (IPOs) through WhatsApp.

Geojit offers end-to-end support on WhatsApp to simplify the process of applying for IPOs.

The key feature of the service is an embedded option called e-IPO which allows investors to navigate the application process with ease.

Geojit's customers can subscribe to any IPO through WhatsApp's chat window during the application process, the Mumbai-based brokerage said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)