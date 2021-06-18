Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Polycab India on Friday announced that it has signed an agreement to fully acquire automation-focused tech player Silvan Innovation Labs for Rs 10.2 crore.

It has also committed to investing another Rs 8 crore to discharge other liabilities, as per an official statement.

Essar Group vaccinates 2,000 employees for Coronavirus

*Essar Group on Friday said it has vaccinated 2,000 employees across companies to protect them against COVID-19 infections.

Group arm Essar Power Hazira vaccinated 300 employees and contract associates, as per an official statement.

***************************** Galaxy Surfactants new Homecare brand 'Galaxy Hearth'

*Performance surfactants and specialty care products manufacturer Galaxy Surfactants on Friday announced the launch of specialised homecare brand 'Galaxy Hearth', a one-stop solution of the homecare industry.

“In an era of the well-informed and environment-conscious consumer world, radical shifts in the ingredient landscape is the need of the hour. Galaxy Hearth is conceptualised to set a benchmark in innovation within the homecare segment," Galaxy Surfactants Executive Director and COO K K Natarajan said.

Galaxy Hearth portfolio has sustainable solutions for homecare applications such as laundry, dish-wash, hard surface care, and Institutional and Industrial Cleaning.

