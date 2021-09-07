Mumbai, Sep 7 (PTI) Textile company Raymond on Tuesday launched a three-day drive to vaccinate citizens of the financial capital in association with the local civic body.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 Released Today, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The company is also running a drive-in vaccination initiative in association with the civic body in neighbouring Thane, where it used to have a plant which is now being converted into a realty project, a statement said.

Also Read | India Post Payments Bank, LIC Housing Finance Announces Strategic Partnership for Offering Home Loan Products.

* * * * * Four foreign banks collaborate for global open finance ecosystem

A set of four foreign banks on Tuesday launched an event encouraging innovation and the development of new solutions for a global open finance ecosystem in India.

The banks - NatWest Group, National Australia Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Itaú Unibanco – have collaborated with Amazon Web Services and are inviting entrepreneurs and innovators to prototype new customer solutions on a global scale, a statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)