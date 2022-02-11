Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) The Reserve Bank has announced the financial literacy week with the theme 'Go digital, go secure' for this year from February 14 to 18.

The central bank has been conducting the financial literacy week annually since 2016 to propagate financial education messages on various themes across the country.

The theme 'Go digital, go secure' is one of the strategic objectives of the national strategy for financial education 2020-25, the central bank said.

The focus this year will be on creating awareness about the convenience of digital transactions; security of digital transactions; and protection of customers, it added.

Tata AIA Life has launched a new guaranteed pension plan 'Life Fortune Guarantee Pension' which offers guaranteed income for life with multiple tailor-made guaranteed income options.

The plan aims to help consumers bridge the gap in terms of adequate retirement planning and income, gain financial freedom, and lead a carefree life by encouraging savings from an early age.

It also offers immediate annuity payouts according to the chosen frequency during the term of the plan apart from offering immediate life annuity with return of purchase price, wherein the amount paid at the time of purchase is paid back as a death benefit.

*Kotak Mahindra Bank offers proposition to Prasar Bharati for corporate salary account

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said it has become the first private sector lender to offer its corporate salary account proposition to employees of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Kotak and Prasar Bharati.

The Kotak salary account will provide access to a host of products and services, including a zero-balance salary account with free unlimited ATM transactions on all VISA ATMs and anywhere banking across its 1,622 branches and 2,601 ATMs, Kotak said in a release.

