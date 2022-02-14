New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Schneider Electric on Monday said it will support to the Ministry of Jal Shakti's various sustainable water management initiatives.

"Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy management and automation, is lending pivotal support to Ministry of Jal Shakti's various sustainable water management initiatives," a company statement said.

Also Read | Infinix Zero 5G Debuts in India at Rs 19,999; Check Details Here.

According to the statement this is part of Schneider's commitment towards building a sustainable ecosystem for water management.

Anil Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Schneider Electric India said, "Our IoT-enabled EcoStruxure solution is designed to automate, analyze, predict and reduce risks, and drive high operational efficiency across the water cycle. And through our digital offerings, we are certain that we can play a key role in helping the country achieve its water management goals."

Also Read | RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 950 Assistant Posts on rbi.org.in; Check Details Here.

* * * * *

Great Learning for Business forays into GCC market

Mumbai: Edtech company Great Learning on Monday said it has forayed into the GCC market through its enterprise arm, Great Learning for Business (GLB).

"The GCC countries are moving at a swift pace to digitise and diversify their economies. Digitisation requires a workforce trained in emerging skills like Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity and Design Thinking. We believe organisations across GCC can benefit from our programs like several of our MNCs partners across the world,” Great Learning founder and CEO Mohan Lakhamraju said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)