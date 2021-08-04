New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Mohalla Tech, the parent company of short video app Moj and Indic language social media platform ShareChat, on Wednesday said it has signed a multi-year agreement with a music label, T-Series.

The partnership allows ShareChat and Moj to access an extensive catalog of Indian music and provide an enhanced experience to its creator communities, a statement said. Moj and ShareChat together have a 340 million-strong monthly active user community and over 82 million creator community.

Also Read | Honor X20 5G Teased on Weibo, To Be Launched on August 12, 2021.

The collaboration will help ShareChat and Moj communities to explore sound recordings from the T-Series music library and create meaningful social experiences with videos, messages, and other creative formats, the statement said.

“We're thrilled to strengthen our partnership with T-Series. With this partnership, we can drive more value to the industry, support more artists, and deliver an incredible creative experience to our users across India. Music has an alluring relationship with community building and as India's largest short video app our aim is to double down on nourishing it," Farid Ahsan, COO, and co-founder of Moj and ShareChat, said.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale To Begin at Midnight; Check Best Deals on Smartphones, TVs & Appliances.

**** Lakme Salon partners with Bombay Shaving Company

*Lakme Salon and Bombay Shaving Company (BSC) on Wednesday announced a partnership, wherein BSC is setting up men's grooming sections across more than 200 Lakme Salons in the country.

BSC will also train salon staff, create salon-specific product ranges and build new revenue streams.

"The partnership has been formed in response to customers' desire to return to the salon. The men's grooming market in India is still at a nascent stage, but customers are ready for quality, effective, result-oriented services," a statement said.

Pushkaraj Shenai, Chief Executive Officer of Lakme Lever, said joining hands with BSC enables Fastrack expansion into the men's grooming space.

"We are creating men's zones across 200 Lakme Salons; the services will be provided by our experts who have been trained by the grooming and product experts at Bombay Shaving Company. We have found an agile, premium, and trustworthy partner in the brand, and are super excited about beautifying the future together,” Shenai said.

**** Celcius raises $500,000 funding from Mumbai Angels Network, others

*Celcius, a cold chain marketplace startup, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 500,000 (about Rs 3.7 crore) in funding from Mumbai Angels Network and others.

The seed funding round also saw participation from Huddle, Lumis Partners, and other investors from Nigeria, Malaysia, and the US, a statement said.

The Mumbai-based startup will use the capital to increase its reach across different cities, expanding its team and setting up headquarters in other cities to provide better localised cold chain solutions, it added.

Celcius also aims to expand its offerings by including a Transport Management System (TMS) and Warehouse Management System (WMS), thereby making the company a one-stop solution for all cold chain requirements, it said.

“Celcius has grown remarkably over the last 8 months...The funding will help us expand our footprint and scale the business and make cold chain products easily accessible across India. Through the expansion, we also plan to delve deeper into the segment by gaining more insights about other innovative cold chain solutions that we can offer, ultimately making our services all-encompassing,” Celcius founder and Chief Executive Officer Swarup Bose said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)