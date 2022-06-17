New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Sterlite Power's Managing Director Pratik Agarwal has been recognised as the 'CEO of the Year' (Non-Renewables) at The Economic Times Energy Leadership Awards 2022 for his distinguished leadership in the power industry, the company said in a statement.

In a short span of time, Agarwal has established Sterlite Power as a global leader in power transmission space. Under his leadership, Sterlite Power became the first Indian company to win transmission projects in Brazil, entering the market in 2017 and quickly building a USD 2 billion portfolio.

Pratik was also the driving force behind the formation and launch of India's first power sector Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT).

Dedicating the award to his team, Agarwal said, "This award will continue to inspire us to do even more to help Sterlite Power realise its core purpose of empowering humanity by solving the toughest challenges of energy delivery."

SJVN concludes 25th Inter-CPSU carrom tournament *

State-owned SJVN on Friday said it organised a five-day Inter-Central Power Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) carrom tournament.

The 25th edition of the tournament was organised in Shimla from June 13 and concluded on June 17, SJVN said in a statement.

According to the statement, 21 teams -- 11 men and 10 women from Ministry of Power, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and PSUs like REC, Powergrid, NHPC, THDC, PFC, POSOCO and NEEPCO participated in the tournament.

NEEPCO team in the men's category and POSOCO team in women's category emerged as the winners in the team championships.

Jaya Chaudhary from Ministry of Power and R K Sensua of NEEPCO won the individual championships in the women's singles and men's singles categories, respectively.

In men's doubles, the team of Paritosh Gupta and M.P. Chamoli from Ministry of Power emerged as winners, while women's doubles title went to team of Manjusha and Pooja of Powergrid.

