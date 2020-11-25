Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) A survey of 11,000 people done by a cryptocurrency exchange has found over two-thirds of the respondents blaming lack of legal and regulatory clarity as a major concern for investing in the virtual currencies.

The RBI continues to be sceptical about the non-fiat cryptocurrencies and has advised people to be wary of investments in the currencies, which have behaved in a volatile manner on unregulated platforms.

The survey by Coindcx also found 60 per cent of those surveyed saying they needed an easier way to join crypto.

* * * * * Expenditure during festival period soars 77% *

Slice, a start-up engaged in credit and payments, on Wednesday said it has witnessed a 77 per cent jump in spends during the just concluded festivities as compared to the year-ago period.

Without sharing an exact amount of the spends, it said e-commerce major Amazon had higher spends than Flipkart.

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance on Wednesday launched the second edition of its organ donation campaign which focuses on creating awareness on the cause.

The campaign will also look at building a corpus for underprivileged organ recipients, an official statement said, adding it has tied up with Mohan Foundation for it.

