Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) Tata Housing Development Company on Wednesday said it has partnered with India Sotheby's International Realty for the strategic marketing of two of its residential projects.

As part of this, India Sotheby's will be handling the marketing campaigns for the Gurugram-based developments Tata Housing Gurgaon Gateway and La Vida.

Also Read | Oppo F17 Pro & Oppo F17 Handsets With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

“The real estate market in north India has always been dynamic and continues to grow rapidly even in the current scenario. Our engagement with India Sotheby's will enable us to reach out to the modern homebuyers seeking spacious, luxurious houses that are situated amid greenery,” Tata Realty Infrastructure MD and CEO Sanjay Dutt said.

Also Read | PUBG Banned: Top 5 Gaming App Alternatives Indian Players Should Consider Downloading.

*** Sodexo ties up with Tribe Student Accomodation

* Food and facilities management firm Sodexo on Wednesday said it has joined hands with luxury student hostel and coliving operator Tribe Student Accommodation to offer its services to the latter's residential campuses.

The partnership includes complete management of Tribe Student Accommodations' 600-bed residential campuses in Mumbai and Pune in its first phase, the company said in a statement.

"Student living is an emerging niche in India. Sodexo's student living facility employs student engagement strategies and services to help students feel at home and succeed both academically and socially. For the residential campuses it means, helping them focus on their core functions," Sodexo Schools and Universities in India Segment Director Nitin Trikha said.

*** SIDBI signs MoU with Maha govt for development of MSME ecosystem

*Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Wednesday said it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to develop the MSME ecosystem in the state.

Under the agreement, a project management unit (PMU) will be deployed by SIDBI with the state government, a release said.

The role of the PMU will be to design schemes/programmes in the areas of equity support, interest subvention, resolution of stressed MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), supporting MSME entrepreneurs and facilitate other need-based intervention based on evaluation of the existing status of MSMEs, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)