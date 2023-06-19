New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Thermax on Monday said it is strengthening its efforts to create a sustainable future with rapid innovations, a solutions-driven engineering approach, and a digital-first mindset. In a statement, Thermax said it will continue to bolster its manufacturing capabilities, forge technology partnerships, and make investments in areas like biomass conversion (Bio-CNG/gasification), waste-to-energy, waste heat utilisation, industrial cooling, refrigeration, and a wide range of renewable capabilities, including solar, wind, storage battery, and hybrid solutions. Recognising the immense potential of hydrogen in enabling a greener energy landscape, Thermax is also committed to offering forward-looking solutions in this domain.

Also Read | IndiGo Places Largest-Ever Aircraft Order of 500 Planes With Airbus.

Also Read | Jharkhand Monsoon Update: Southwest Monsoon Sets Foot in the State, Covers Four Districts, Says Met Department.

*** Kotak Mahindra Bank becomes 1st bank clearing member to settle FPI trades on MCX * Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday said it has become the first bank clearing member to clear and settle Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) trades in the Exchange Traded Commodities Derivatives segment on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

This follows a Sebi regulation allowing foreign investors to participate in exchange-traded commodity derivatives, allowing them in cash-settled, non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts and indices without any physical presence in India.

*** Marico expands oats portfolio * Marico on Monday expanded its oats portfolio by introducing an offering having millets.

It can be noted that the government of India has declared 2023 as the year of millets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)