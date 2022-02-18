New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) TransUnion CIBIL has partnered with FICCI to launch a unique nationwide MSME consumer education programme for spreading awareness about credit management, CIBIL rank and commercial credit information.

The objective is to empower MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) with knowledge on how to build a good credit history and CIBIL rank to avail easier and faster access to finance, TransUnion CIBIL said.

This programme will kick off with MSME clusters in Maharashtra, Assam and Tripura. It aims to reach thousands of enterprises across key MSME clusters in India.

*** *Bajaj Housing Finance extends home loan festive offer till Feb 28

Bajaj Housing Finance has extended its festive home loan offer till February-end for customers having high credit score, the company said on Friday.

The festive home loan interest rate starts at 6.65 per cent per annum, it said. The offer will be applicable for both fresh home loans and balance transfer, the company said.

The festive offer was to come to an end on January 26, 2022.

The offer will be available to professionals such as doctors, CAs and salaried individuals with a CIBIL score (credit score) of 800 and higher, and exclusively for online home loan applications, it said.

The offer is applicable only on home loan applications made through the official Bajaj Housing Finance website, it added.

*** *Ninety One Cycles launches e-cycle Meraki S7 for Rs 34,999

Ninety One Cycles on Friday launched its latest electric bicycle Meraki S7, priced at Rs 34,999.

The new e-bicycle model has all the features of the original Meraki but additionally comes equipped with a 7-speed gear set, 5-Mode pedal assist and has a smart LCD with speed indication for the convenience of the users, the company said in a statement.

"With Meraki S7, our objective is to introduce a well-designed, engineering-led e-bike to address the needs of urban mobility for the consumer looking to ride 30-40 kms per day," Ninety One Co-Founder and CEO Sachin Chopra said.

Ninety One said it had recently closed its series A funding of USD 30 million from investors such as Avaana Capital, Titan Capital, A91 Partners and Fireside Ventures.

The funds would be used for setting up of manufacturing facility, product development and expansion into global markets.

