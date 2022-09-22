New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Packaging solution provider UFlex has signed an agreement with carbon credits consultancy firm CREDUCE to carve out a roadmap to meet its sustainability goals.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it is making efforts to decarbonise 1.75 lakh tonnes of carbon emission equivalent by the end of 2024.

Also Read | OnePlus Unveils Exciting Offers Across Its 5G Smartphones, TVs & Earbuds in India.

"UFlex has signed CREDUCE as their consulting partners to achieve end-to-end 'carbon neutrality'. The scope would encompass an analysis on carbon footprint & neutrality, creating and formalising carbon and plastic credit balances on an internationally accepted platform as a part of sustainable development goal, carving out sustainability roadmap and more," it said.

The company aspires to cut about 1.75 lakh tonnes of carbon emission equivalent by 2024-end, Jeevaraj Pillai, Joint President – Flexible Packaging Business at UFlex, said.

Also Read | OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 64 Junior Lab Assistant Posts at ossc.gov.in; Know Steps To Apply.

*** Tata Group-owned airlines sign pact with CSIR-IIP * Tata Group-owned Air India as well as AirAsia India and Vistara, in which the group holds 86.33 per cent and 51 per cent stake, respectively, have signed an initial pact with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Indian Institute of Petroleum in the sustainable aviation fuel space, a statement said on Thursday.

The collaboration partner, under the pact, will work together on the research, development and deployment of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs), it said.

The focus of the pact is the exploration of single reactor HEFA technology for drop-in liquid sustainable aviation and automotive fuel (DILSAAF), as per the statement.

The memorandum of understanding also outlines the intent of the signatories to work together in a variety of other areas related to sustainable aviation, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)