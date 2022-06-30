New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Thursday said it has enhanced 4G network coverage in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh West, which would enable customers to get better experience and faster data speeds.

VIL has till now deployed the highly efficient 900 MHz spectrum on 3,100-plus sites as well as 1800 MHz band on 10,295 sites in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh West, strengthening network indoors for 97.5 per cent population in the circle, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Mozilla Firefox's New Feature Automatically Removes Tracking From URLs: Report.

*** TVS Motor Co launches Radeon, price starting at Rs 59,925 * TVS Motor Company on Thursday launched the refreshed version of its entry-level motorcycle, Radeon with price starting at Rs 59,925 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Also Read | Who is Eknath Shinde? Here’s All About The Shiv Sena Leader Who is Set to Take Oath as The Next CM of Maharashtra.

The new TVS Radeon is powered by a 109.7cc engine and is equipped with a 10-litre tank, the company said in a statement.

It comes with multi-colour reverse LCD Cluster and RTMi (Real Time Mileage indicator).

The TVS Radeon comes in two variants ES MAG BSVI which is priced at Rs 59,925 and BSVI DIGI Drum Dual Tone tagged at Rs 71,966 (ex-showroom Delhi), it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)