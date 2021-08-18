New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a pact between India and the United States on cooperation in the field of geology.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) will provide an institutional mechanism between the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Florida International University (FIU) on cooperation in the field of Geology.

"The Union Cabinet...has given its approval for signing the memorandum of understanding between Geological Survey of India (GSI), Ministry of Mines, the Government of the Republic of India, and the Florida International University (FIU) board of trustees on behalf of its Department of Earth and Environment, College of Arts, Sciences and Education, USA, on cooperation in field of Geology," the mines ministry said in a statement.

The identified area of cooperation between the two participants will be development of the geological knowledge, research regarding geologic and tectonic environment of post collisions magmatism in India-Asia collisional margin, geologic history and tectonics of the Eastern Himalayan syntaxis.

The cooperation will also be for the exchange of information on technology and geoscientific data and other areas of mutual interest to be decided upon by the parties. They will also develop cooperative projects in the fields of regional geological, geochemical, petrological and multi-isotopic studies related to the evolution of post-collisional magmatic belts (Ladakh Plutons). HRS hrs

