Hyderabad, May 12 (PTI) Callaway Golf Company, the US-based golf equipment, apparel and accessories maker, on Thursday announced opening its first Digital Technology 'DigiTech' facility here.

The 20,000 sq ft facility at Hitech city was inaugurated by Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao along with Sai Koorapati, Senior Vice President, Global Information Technology, a release said.

The DigiTech facility will serve as an epicenter for technology support for Callaway's technology operations globally, the company said.

Currently, Callaway Group markets and sells in over 12 countries through wholesale, retail and E-Commerce presence. The DigiTech facility is an integral part of Callaway's long-term strategy to build technology enabled ecosystem that will empower its businesses through advanced Data Analytics, Application Development and Support, Cyber Security, Project Management, E-Commerce, Infrastructure and Services to all its key markets globally, it said.

After the inauguration, Rama Rao said, "We are pleased that a renowned global brand like Callaway Golf Company zeroed in on Hyderabad to open its first technical support center. This launch opens up a new sector and many more prospective clients from sports and allied fields who will now look at Hyderabad to set up their tech centers".

The government of Telangana is geared up to support the new businesses with requisite infrastructure, business friendly environment and support and talented manpower, he said.

"My request to you and your senior management is, bring the other brands Callaway represents to this city, as you have a huge opportunity down here. We can extend what is needed, government can provide land, help you with quick approval and help you find a good partner for Indian market if you want a joint venture or franchise option. We hope to get some other pieces of your business to Hyderabad."

Sai Koorapati said, "The DigiTech facility, with its quality of technical talent will help us leverage technology to achieve accelerated growth volumes. It offers advanced infrastructure and talent. Plan is to grow a couple of hundred people here."

Abhi Uppal- VP, Global Infrastructure & IT Operations, Munish Guleria - MD, Callaway DigiTech India, Prashant Singh - General Manager (Callaway Golf India), were among those who were present at the launch event.

