Coimbatore, Apr 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP will begin a signature campaign on Saturday, demanding the release of Mangaladevi Kannagi temple from the control of Kerala government.

The temple is located in Idukki district on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, about 7 kms from Theni in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | CSK Players Took Time Out To Celebrate Tamil New Year’s Day By Taking Part in Kolam Challenge.

President of the BJP agricultural wing G K Nagaraj said in a release here on Friday that the campaign would begin at Pazhayankudi in Theni to demand the release of the 2,000-year-old temple from the clutches of Kerala for the benefit of devotees from Tamil Nadu. The campaign would also condemn the ruling DMK in the State for not taking efforts to retrieve the temple, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)