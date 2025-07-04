New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Sports and athleisure footwear maker Campus Activewear Ltd on Friday announced its foray into the Sri Lankan market through a partnership with Hameedia Group's menswear brand Signature.

Campus' products will now be available in Signature showrooms, H-Sports outlets, and the Signature website, offering Sri Lankan consumers greater access to the company's products, it said in a statement.

"Sri Lanka offers a promising landscape with its rising consumer appetite for accessible, fashion-forward lifestyle products. By leveraging Signature's strong brand presence and our own proven-product capabilities, we aim to mirror the success that we have seen in India," Campus Activewear Ltd CEO & Whole Time Director Nikhil Aggarwal said.

Signature Director Amjad Hameed said, "Campus is a brand that resonates strongly with today's fashion-conscious youth, and we are proud to bring this iconic name to Sri Lanka. We are confident this partnership will redefine the footwear retail space in Sri Lanka, just as Signature has done with men's fashion."

Campus said it will roll out its range across lifestyle, running, and walking, supported by local marketing, retail activations, and omnichannel access via Signature and H-sports, retail and digital network.

