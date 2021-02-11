New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, on Thursday reported a 22 per cent increase in profit after tax to Rs 56.42 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 46.23 crore in the year-ago period, CAMS said in a statement.

Revenues from operations surged to Rs 185.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, from Rs 176.03 crore a year ago.

CAMS Ltd Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer Anuj Kumar said, "It has been a satisfactory quarter both from the perspective of company results and the operations coming back to near normal, as the pandemic-led changes abated. MF AUM (asset under management) was on a stride with the market volatility settling down and peaked to historic highs."

He further said SIP (systematic investment plan) registrations have seen a comeback in the last quarter compared to the previous quarter pointing to retail investor confidence. Assets serviced by CAMS is at 69.5 per cent of the industry average assets under management.

CAMS (Computer Age Management Services) is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions. HRS hrs

