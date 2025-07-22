Gurugram, Jul 22 (PTI) A car driver assigned to a Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) official was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a theft of electrical wires, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Niranjan Singh (35), from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested at the MCF headquarters in Faridabad.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: From Last Date To Submit Income Tax Return to Steps To File ITR Online and Documents Required, Here's Everything You Need To Know.

According to the police, the matter came to light when a person registered a complaint on July 8 regarding the theft of electrical wires from a construction site in Gurugram Sector 44.

The police said Singh committed the crime on March 6 and used his car, which he had leased out to MCF, to take away the wires.

Also Read | National Flag Day 2025: What Do Saffron, White and Green Colours Represent in Tiranga? What Does Blue Ashoka Chakra Mean?.

The car, which police have seized, is registered in the name of Singh's wife.

Police said that during interrogation, Singh revealed that he was recruited by MCF as a driver under the Haryana Skill Employment Corporation in November 2024.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)