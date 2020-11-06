Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Total cargo traffic at country's leading container port JNPT rose 5.37 per cent to 5.73 million tonnes (MT) in October over the year-ago period.

The growth in container traffic was backed by a 11.24 per cent growth in container traffic to 4,23,155 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the month, the port operator said on Friday.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) handled a record 548 trains in October 2020, beating the previous highest of 536 trains handled in May 2011, it said in a release.

Of the total container traffic, JNPT container terminal handled 3.37 per cent more traffic at 52,087 TEUs over October last year, while the Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT) saw 77 per cent higher traffic at 64,254 TEUs in October, it said.

The container traffic at Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCTPL) stood at 72,766 TEUs, 11.82 per cent higher over October 2019.

However, for APMT and NSIGT, container traffic declined 7.50 per cent to 1,53,548 TEUs and 5.32 per cent to 80,500 TEUs, respectively, JNPT said.

The rise in container traffic "was possible due to the conscientious and excellent team efforts of all stakeholders, terminals, railways and train operators, both CONCOR and private operators", JNPT Chairman Sanjay Sethi said.

The port also achieved a new milestone by handling the highest LPG of 1,07,530.67 MT at its liquid cargo terminal through seven vessels in October, surpassing earlier record of 92,877 MT in August 2019, JNPT said.

For the April-October period, the port handled 5,66,815 MT discharge of LPG, 14.27 per cent higher as compared to 4,96,052 MT handled in the same period last year, the release said.

JNPT said it has systemically invested in enhancing its operational efficiency and handling capacity to enable seamless trade and be the port of choice for exim trade.

