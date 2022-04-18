Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Mumbai international airport on Monday said it witnessed 5,56,900 metric tonnes of cargo movement during the financial year 2021-22, an increase of 30 per cent from the previous fiscal.

The total exports from the cargo terminal stood at 2,96,300 MT while the inbound shipments recorded at 2,60,600 MT in FY22, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said in a statement.

Also Read | Lt General Manoj Pande is the New Indian Army Chief; Know All About the First Engineer to Hold the Top Post.

With cargo transportation across the globe operating at full capacity, CSMIA observed a total of 76,736 domestic flights facilitating the goods movement in FY22 against 46,099 flights used for transportation in FY21, it said.

A total of 17,570 international flights transported the import and export shipments during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 as against 11,833 in FY21 through CSMIA's cargo terminal, the airport operator said.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Asks Maharashtra Government To List Steps It Has Taken To Prevent Child Marriages in the State.

Automobiles, pharmaceutical products and engineering goods accounted for a majority of goods in international transportation, whereas top domestic destinations primarily witnessed the movement of engineering goods, documents and postal department's items, it said.

In FY22, some of the key focus areas were handling of COVID-19 vaccines, lifesaving equipment and medicines, the airport operator said, adding CSMIA worked towards transporting a total of 397 million doses of vaccines out of which 58 million doses were exported to 76 international destinations.

Besides, 1,000 tonnes of oxygen concentrators, 50 tonnes of oxygen generators and 150 MT of COVID-19 medicines were handled at CSMIA's cargo terminal, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)