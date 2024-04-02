Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against six juveniles for allegedly assaulting two minor brothers after a dispute while playing a mobile phone game in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Kashigaon in Bhayander area on March 30 and the victims' father, who is a local auto-rickshaw driver, filed a police complaint on Tuesday.

According to the FIR registered by Kashigaon police, a dispute arose between one of the minor siblings and his friend, who belongs to a different community, while they were playing a mobile phone game, leading to a confrontation between the two.

The friend then left but later returned with five other juveniles and they allegedly assaulted the siblings, aged 12 and 14, used derogatory language against them and made disrespectful remarks about their deities, as per the FIR.

Based on the complaint, the case was registered against six juveniles under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 295A (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (committing an offence in prosecution of a common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the police said.

