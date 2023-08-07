Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) Police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly beating up a social worker, who is also head of a cobblers' association, and trying to extort money from him in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Monday.

According to a complaint filed by Raju Chavan, president of the Maharashtra Rajya Gatai Charmakar Sanghatana, he was near the shoe stall of his brothers in Naupada area on Saturday night, the official from Naupada police station said.

At that time, two of the accused - Shashi and Baba - arrived there with four other persons and allegedly threatened Chavan, he said.

The accused also allegedly beat him up and demanded Rs 5,000 as 'hafta' (protection money) if he wanted to continue his business in the area, as per the FIR.

Chavan, who was injured in the attack, was admitted to a government hospital, the official said.

The police on Sunday registered a case against the six accused under various Indian Penal Code sections, including for extortion, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, unlawful assembly and rioting, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said, adding a probe was on into the case.

