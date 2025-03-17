Hyderabad, Mar 17 (PTI) A case has been registered against 11 YouTubers and social media influencers for allegedly promoting betting apps on social media platforms, police said here on Monday.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, Gaming Act and the IT Act at Panjagutta Police Station, police said.

Based on a complaint that the 11 YouTubers and social media influencers were allegedly promoting online betting applications, the case was registered, they said.

"We will summon and question them," a police official said. Further investigation is on.

