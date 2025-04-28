Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Lubes maker Castrol India on Monday reported an 8 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 233 crore in the March quarter.

The company has delivered a PAT of Rs 216 crore in the year-ago period.

Castrol India follows a calendar year (January to December) for financial reporting.

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,422 crore as against Rs 1,325 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous calendar year, registering a year-on-year growth of 7 per cent.

"We have made a steady start to the year, delivering growth in both revenue and profitability despite a challenging external environment. Our focus on product innovation, portfolio expansion, and deeper market penetration continues to fuel consistent momentum," Castrol India Ltd Managing Director Kedar Lele said.

The successful relaunch of Castrol Activ and continued traction in rural markets have been key growth drivers and contributed meaningfully to the volume growth this quarter, he said, adding, "While macro headwinds such as rising input costs and forex volatility persist, we are confident in our ability to strengthen our leadership position, sustain growth, and deliver margins in this dynamic market."

