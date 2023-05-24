New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The Income Tax department on Wednesday extended the deadline for charitable and religious trusts to furnish applications for registration till September 30.

Under Income Tax law, the income of charitable institutions, religious trusts, medical and educational institutions are exempt from tax. However, these institutions are required to seek registration from the I-T department.

Also Read | New Parliament Building Inauguration: Parliament Not PM Narendra Modi's Own House To Inaugurate, Will Boycott Ceremony, Says TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a circular said the due date for furnishing the application by the charitable or religious trusts and institutions for re-registration/approval has been extended from November 25, 2022, to September 30, 2023.

The due date for furnishing applications for regular registration/approval by provisionally registered/approved trusts or institutions has also been extended from September 30, 2022, to September 30, 2023, for registration under section 10(23C) and 12AB of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Also Read | Job Market Experienced Salary Growth Dip in FY2023 to 9% Led by Agri, Agro Chem, Auto, BFSI Sectors, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)