Hamirpur (HP), Jul 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Tuesday that Dhaneta village in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district will be a co-ed institution with a CBSE curriculum that includes the science stream for Class 11-12 from the upcoming academic session.

During the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme in Dhaneta, the chief minister also announced the launch of B Ed and BCA courses at the Government Degree College, Dhaneta, and a new agricultural procurement centre in Nadaun, a statement issued here said.

Dhaneta is a village here in the Nadaun assembly constituency that Sukhu has represented four times as MLA.

Speaking at the programme, Sukhu alleged the previous BJP government in the state opened "hundreds of institutions" ahead of assembly elections without making any budgetary provisions for them. The BJP did it for "political gains", he said.

The Congress government, meanwhile, has decided to rationalise schools and due to its earnest efforts, Sukhu said, Himachal Pradesh has jumped from rank 21 to five nationwide in the education rankings.

These efforts include allowing students to choose their own smart uniforms, sending teachers and meritorious students on international exposure visits, and unifying the school education directorate from pre-primary to Class 12, he said.

The CM also inaugurated the office building of the Assistant District Attorney at Nadaun and laid the foundation stone for the upgrade of the Sera to Sera-Pakhrol-Manpul road.

Sukhu also paid tributes to two soldiers -- Arvind Singh and Subedar Kuldeep Chand -- who were killed in action with terrorists. Memorial gates would be erected in their native villages to honour their sacrifice, he said.

