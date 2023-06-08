New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) India's largest instant coffee manufacturer CCL Products (India) Ltd on Thursday said it has acquired six coffee brands, including Percol, from Sweden-based coffee roasters Lofbergs Group.

In a deal estimated to be around 550,000 British Pound (Rs 5.68 crore), CCL has acquired six brands -- Percol, Rocket Fuel, Plantation Wharf, The London Blend, Perk Up and Percol Fusion -- from Food Brands Group, a subsidiary of Lofbergs Group.

"The acquisition will give CCL access to major supermarkets in the UK, which is Europe's largest instant coffee market with annual retail sales of USD 850 mn (Rs 69,187 BN)," a statement said.

Lofbergs Group was founded in 1906 and is now one of the biggest coffee roasters in the Nordic region. Headquartered in Karlstad, Sweden, it has production equivalent to more than 10 million cups of coffee per day.

It has its own roasting houses in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Latvia, and sells coffee in about ten markets in Northern Europe.

Established in 1994, CCL is one of the world's largest private-label coffee manufacturers, having manufacturing sites in India, Vietnam and Switzerland.

Percol brand was launched in 1987 and its range currently comprises instant coffee, roast and ground coffee and coffee bags.

"Percol is an exciting venture and a brand with undoubtedly favourable heritage. In close cooperation with our UK sales marketing partner, we will innovate, introduce new products and focus on B2C and B2B marketing to realise value," CCL CEO Praveen Jaipuriar said.

