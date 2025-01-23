New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday said the Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a notice to Apple Inc regarding alleged performance problems with iPhones following the iOS 18+ software update.

"The department, after examining consumer grievances, has issued a notice to Apple through the CCPA, seeking a response on the matter," Joshi said in a social media post.

Also Read | Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day Celebrating Indian Nationalist’s 128th Birth Anniversary.

The notice seeks Apple's explanation regarding reported technical issues with the software update.

The complaints have been received on the National Consumer Helpline regarding the performance issues of iPhones.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The notice marks the latest regulatory scrutiny of the technology giant's operations in India, a key growth market for smartphone manufacturers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)