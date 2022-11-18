New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Leading depository CDSL on Friday said it has detected malware in few of its internal machines due to which settlement activities were delayed.

"As per initial findings, there is no reason to believe that any confidential information or the investor data has been compromised," Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) said in a regulatory filing to the NSE.

As a matter of caution, the company immediately isolated the machines and disconnected itself from other constituents of the capital market.

CDSL has reported the incident to the relevant authorities and is working with its cyber security advisors to analyse the impact.

It further said resolution of the incident is in process, subsequent to which settlement activities would be completed.

CDSL facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges.

It maintains and services over 7 crore demat accounts of investors or Beneficial Owners (BOs) spread across India. These BOs are serviced by CDSL's 580 depository participants from over 20,000 locations.

