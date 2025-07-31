Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Infra Tech firm Ceinsys Tech said on Thursday posted Rs 31.6 crore profit after tax (PAT) for the June quarter.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 11.91 crore in the year-ago period, Ceinsys said in a statement.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for August 2025: From Raksha Bandhan to Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, Banks To Remain Closed on These Days; Check Full List.

Revenue from operations for the quarter surged year-on-year to Rs 156.60 crore from Rs 73.84 crore in the June quarter of last year, driven by the execution of major infrastructure projects secured in FY25, it said in the statement.

The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) grew 110 per cent over the corresponding period in FY25.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

This growth was primarily anchored by the ramp-up of key state-level projects, including the Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking Project and an IoT-based Water and Sanitation initiative under the Jal Jeevan Mission, both awarded by the Government of Maharashtra, Ciensys said.

As of June 30, 2025, the company's order book stood at Rs 1,197 crore, as per the statement.

"The strong Q1 numbers reflect not just performance, but the quality of mandates we secured last year and are now executing. With continued traction in core sectors, our pipeline has deepened, further setting us up for sustained growth," Ceinsys Tech Ltd CEO Prashant Kamat said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)